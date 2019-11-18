Living DNA

Living Dna Ancestry Kit

$99.00 $69.00

Buy Now Review It

A simple swab test with comprehensive results - Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Autosomal DNA (atDNA) and if male Y-DNA Reveal your ancestry around the world with exceptional regional detail Receive on-going ancestry updates with no subscription costs View your ancestry through history View test results through a secure online portal; all of your data is kept confidential and secure at all times and is never shared with third parties without your permission