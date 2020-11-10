Then I Met You

Living Cleansing Balm

$38.00 $26.60

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

This 9x award-winning cleansing balm created by founder Charlotte Cho will quickly be your favorite step in your skincare routine! Every scoop is a sensorial experience, thanks to its signature sorbet-like texture that is rich in nutrients. The Living Cleansing Balm glides onto skin and melts away oil-based impurities such as excess sebum, sunscreen and stubborn makeup without leaving behind an oily residue. The star ingredient in the luxurious formula is antioxidant and fatty acid-rich seaberry (sea buckthorn) oil, which softens and protects skin, and gives the balm its distinctive bright yellow color. Other skin-benefiting ingredients include anti-aging and brightening persimmon extract and nourishing olive oil and vitamin E. Free of polyethylene, mineral oil, alcohol, silicone, parabens, artificial coloring and synthetic fragrance. Tip: Follow application of the Living Cleansing Balm with the Then I Met You Soothing Tea Cleansing Gel.