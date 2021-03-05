ModCloth

Lively Lounging Robe

$59.00 $59.00

Buy Now Review It

Scurrying about and foraging on the forest floor amidst quirky red-capped mushrooms and various green sprigs and flowers, busy burnt orange squirrels gather acorns while making their work time also their playtime on this cozy peach-hued ModCloth-exclusive robe. Featuring side pockets and a removable sash, this short-length, stretchy cotton-blend robe is the perfect popover for chilly mornings and cozy evenings at home, making it a fun and chic gift ideal for snuggling in!