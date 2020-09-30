Mer-Sea & Co.

Filled with dried lavender to soothe your senses, this weighted pillow is just the right size to drape across your shoulders to help alleviate tension in your neck. Its versatile design can be cooled or warmed to ease sore muscles, and can provide relief for headaches, too. **About Mer-Sea & Co.** Deeply connected to their sense of adventure, the founders of Mer-Sea & Co. are inspired by the soulful rhythms and universal pleasures of the ocean - and its ability to renew the body and calm the mind. Believing the key to a life well-lived is impromptu travel, they created their beauty and lifestyle brand to appeal to the spirited vagabond and ever-optimist in each of us. The line of handcrafted scrubs, washes, and candles captures the carefree nature of the seaside, whether through sun-kissed packaging, marine-sourced ingredients, or fresh and nostalgic scents.