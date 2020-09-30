Mer-Sea & Co.

Live Well, Be Well Sherpa Hot Water Bottle

With a *soft-to-the-touch* cover, this luxe water bottle keeps you cozy and warm on cold winter nights. Better yet? It's a sweet gift for anyone on your list this season. **About Mer-Sea & Co.** Deeply connected to their sense of adventure, the founders of Mer-Sea & Co. are inspired by the soulful rhythms and universal pleasures of the ocean - and its ability to renew the body and calm the mind. Believing the key to a life well-lived is impromptu travel, they created their beauty and lifestyle brand to appeal to the spirited vagabond and ever-optimist in each of us. The line of handcrafted scrubs, washes, and candles captures the carefree nature of the seaside, whether through sun-kissed packaging, marine-sourced ingredients, or fresh and nostalgic scents.