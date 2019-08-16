NW Wholesaler

Live Lucky Bamboo 4-inch Bundle Of 10 Stalks

PERFECT GIFT - Lucky Bamboo is an element of Feng Shui - Giving lucky bamboo as a gift is thought to bring good luck to the recipient - Give different stalks for different forms of luck (see description below) - Whether it's a gift house warming, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Birthday, or for a family, friend or loved one, give the gift of good fortune in a cute indoor plant display with lucky bamboo TOP QUALITY - Our lucky bamboo shoots are taken care of in our own facility and guaranteed to each have at least one leaf - they are young stalks and arrive a light green color, once rooted in water the leaves will grow and within a couple weeks they will have a nice deep dark green color - Have any issues with the bamboo? Let us know, our experts will assist and do what is needed to make sure your plant is happy and healthy ENDLESS OPTIONS - With this 4 inch straight set of 10 stalks, you can place them all in a planter, split them up and give them out as party favors, or place them in planters and make creative designs and shapes, let your imagination run wild and show your creativity with these cute house plants (Pots pictured not included) UNIQUE DISPLAY - In addition to good luck, these bamboo stalks are great décor - Give your home or office some life with these lucky bamboo stalks - Put them in your favorite planter and place them on your desk, counter, windowsill, kitchen table, or anywhere you want to display them and emit the fortunes of luck that lucky bamboo offers EASY TO GROW, HARD TO KILL - Lucky bamboo plants are great for everyone, from an experienced green thumb to somebody with no plant experience - Simply pot the bamboo in a planter or vase, put some filler, rock or gravel in the planter to keep the bamboo in place, and put enough water in the pot to have the roots fully submerged in water - check the water level every so often to make sure the roots don't dry and your bamboo will thrive for years!