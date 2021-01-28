FloridaPlantsGardens

Kalanchoe is commonly known as Flaming Katy, Kalanchoe Blossfeldiana or Widow’s-thrill. It has thick, waxy foliage with double flower. It is small but elegant plant which decorates any window sill or table, adding some amazing simple beauty to the décor. The range of colors of its flowers is so different that each person can find its own for the interior. The plant has good energy, if there is Kalanchoe in the room, a positive aura is created around it, which positively affects its residents. It adds some vitality and put the smile on the faces. Growing conditions: -lighting: it requires bright indirect light. If there is not enough light, then the flowers become very small and unpresentable. But if the edges of leaves are of red color, it means it feels comfortable with all the conditions. -watering: during the hot season Kalanchoe needs a lot of water, in winter it is necessary to water the plant only when the top soil dries out. Use mild, settled water of room temperature. -fertilizing: in summer and autumn the plant should be fed once per week using fertilizers for succulent plants or cactus family. If the fertilizer is organic, then it is better to use it once in two weeks. -nuances: Kalanchoe can grow normally with usual humidity, but still it also likes some spraying. For normal growing it prefers the temperature between 64 and 82 °F in summer, but in winter it should be reduced to 57-64 °F, but not less than 50°F. Repotting of the plant is made during vegetation period only if the pot becomes too small for Kalanchoe. To make this gorgeous plant last and fill your life with joy, we encourage you to learn more about it online. Please be advised that not every plant is alike. Your plant may look little different from the advertised; however, be assured, we handpicked our plants to meet your expectations.