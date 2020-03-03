Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Zella
Live In Pocket 7/8 Maternity Leggings
$65.00
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A stretchy, supportive panel expands with your growing bump in these lean, ankle-skimming leggings.
Need a few alternatives?
Core 10
Women's All Day High Waist Full-length Yoga Legging
$29.00
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Softwear Stretch Leggings
$34.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Double Plush Velour Leggings
$25.25
from
QVC
BUY
Adidas Originals
Striped Stretch-cotton Leggings
$40.00
$23.80
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Zella
Zella
Weekend Jogger Pants
$59.00
$35.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zella
Live In High Waist Leggings
$59.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zella
Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
$59.00
$38.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zella
Urban Cargo Jogger Pants
$75.00
$37.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Leggings
Core 10
Women's All Day High Waist Full-length Yoga Legging
$29.00
from
Amazon
BUY
BP.
Faux Leather Leggings
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
AllSaints
Cora Faux Leather Leggings
$198.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Girlfriend Collective
Plum Seamless Lite High-rise Legging
$78.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted