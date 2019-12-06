Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Zella
Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Moisture-wicking Zeltek fabric keeps you cool as your workout warms up in figure-skimming leggings with a wide waistband that comfortably supports your core.
Need a few alternatives?
Zella
Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
$59.00
$38.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nike
Women's 7/8 Training Tights Nike One
$55.00
$41.97
from
Nike
BUY
lululemon
Align Pant 28''
$98.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Fast And Free Tight Ii 25" Non-reflective Nulux
£108.00
from
lululemon
BUY
More from Zella
Zella
Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
$59.00
$38.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zella
Urban Cargo Jogger Pants
$75.00
$37.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zella
Carter Cargo Jogger Pants
$59.00
$35.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zella
Live In High Waist Leggings
£48.91
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Leggings
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Softwear Stretch Leggings
$34.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Double Plush Velour Leggings
$25.25
from
QVC
BUY
Anthropologie
Faux Suede Leggings
$110.00
$34.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Zella
Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
$59.00
$38.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted