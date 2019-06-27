Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Activewear
Zella
Live In High Waist Leggings
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Moisture-wicking construction keeps you cool as your workout warms up in stretchy, figure-sculpting leggings with a no-slip waistband.
Featured in 1 story
Here Are 2o Pairs Of Leggings For Every Occasion
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Need a few alternatives?
SuperfitHero
Superfit Pocket Capris - Black
$84.00
from
SuperfitHero
BUY
Alo Yoga
High-waist Coast Legging
$108.00
from
Alo Yoga
BUY
Zella
Live In High Waist Crop Leggings
$55.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Girlfriend
Honey Compressive High-rise Legging
$68.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
More from Zella
Zella
Zellness Cozy High Waist Leggings
£56.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zella
Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
£51.69
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zella
Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
$59.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Zella
Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
$59.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Activewear
R29 x ELOQUII
Printed Jogger
$74.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
R29 x ELOQUII
Cropped Hoodie
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Artzt Vintage
Artzt Vintage Seil
€29.99
from
Galeria Kaufhof
BUY
ASOS 4505
Curve Sweat Top With Slouch Neck
$35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted