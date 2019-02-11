Costa Farms

Live Hoya Heart In White Ceramic Pot

The Hoya Kerrii, also commonly known as the Hoya heart, is known as the Valentine or Sweetheart plant because of its heart shape Form. Hoya's, sometimes called Wax plant is an exotic, slow growing, low-maintenance indoor plant that does well in many indoor light environments. The Costa Farms live heart shaped succulent in a decor planter is a fun, eccentric great alternative to flowers, giving your everyday Valentine a long-lasting gift. Water when soil is moist & place in bright light for best growing conditions. Plants are living things- each one is slightly different, so the plant you receive may vary from the photo. Our growers hand pick the healthiest, best-looking, highest-quality plants. We package our plants for shipment with great care so they’ll arrive at your home ready to be displayed. We're unable to ship this item to: AK, AZ, CA, GU, HI, PR. Our plants come in pots for all decorating needs: shelf size (7-14in tall), tabletop (16-24in) & floor (24-48in). Look for Costa Farms when buying plants online. Be aware of third-party sellers- other companies try to imitate our quality. There are no other authorized Costa Farms sellers. Look for -ships from & sold by - to ensure you’re getting our premium plants. Shipped fresh from our farm to you, Costa Farms is passionate about delivering happy, healthy, beautiful plants. If you have any questions please let us know at questions@costafarms.