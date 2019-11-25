Terrain

Live Evergreen Saplings

$58.00

Ideal for holiday decorating or planting in the landscape, this trio of tiny, live evergreen saplings also makes a sweet winter gift. Each trio includes a Italian Cypress sapling, Bosnian Pine sapling, and Colorado Blue Spruce sapling.- A terrain exclusive - Set of 3 - Italian Cypress sapling, Bosnian Pine sapling, Colorado Blue Spruce - Upon arrival, immediately plant saplings in the ground in a full sun location. Dig an approximate 5"x5" hole and back fill with soil. Water after planting. Maintain an increased watering schedule during warmer months of first few years- USA Each: 3”W, 6-12”L