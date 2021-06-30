tumbleandgrow

Live Bromeliad Vriesea ‘splenriet’ In 4″

The Bromeliad Vriesea Splenriet has uniquely patterned leaves coming out of its center. This plant ships with the red bloom and ships very similar to the plant in the picture. These bromeliads prefer medium to low light and warm humid environments. *This plant will arrive in a 4" pot. Plants may vary slightly from the photos as all plants are different!* *If you live in an area that is 40 degrees or below or it is Nov-April I strongly recommend that you order a heat pack from my store to ensure that your plant will not freeze along the way!!* SHIPPING: All orders will be shipped within 3-5 business days of receiving payment. We use both USPS and FedEx for shipping. Our shipping times are generally anywhere from 2-6 days. SO YOUR PLANT CAME DAMAGED: We do our best to fulfill our orders accurately and carefully, however, given the nature of this item (it is a living and delicate plant!) sometimes issues do occur such as damage in transit, etc. If your plant experiences damage during transit please email a picture (within 3 days) of the plant to: atumbleandgrow [!at] gmail.com along with your order number. Please allow 3-5 business days for a response.