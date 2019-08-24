Revlon Live Boldly is all about inspiring women to express themselves with passion, optimism, strength and style. And that's why Revlon is introducing six limited-edition "Live Boldly" Super Lustrous Lipsticks in the boldest of shades. These big-impact lipsticks are also infused with silk and vitamins for a smooth, hydrating finish. Go ahead, Live Boldly.- Formulated with micro-fine pigments for high-impact color- Smooth, moisturizing formula- Expertly selected, on-trend shades- Vitamin E and Avocado Oil condition and moisturize lips- Buildable color payoff- Gliding, smooth applicationHow to Use:1. Define lips by drawing ColorStay lip liner on your natural lip line.2: To increase the wear of your lipstick, fill in lips completely with pencil.3: Slick your favorite "Live Boldly" Super Lustrous Lipstick on top.