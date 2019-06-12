Color Orchids

Live Blooming Double Stem Phalaenopsis Orchid Plant In Ceramic Pot, 15"-20" Tall, Yellow Blooms

$19.98

Beautiful, living, long lasting, Phalaenopsis Orchid in a decorative ceramic pot. This orchid is supplied by Color Orchids, a wholesale indoor plants company located in Culpeper, Virginia. The Color Orchid's family owned farm has 5 acres of greenhouses dedicated to growing orchids & other indoor plants. Our 30+ varieties of orchids receive one & half years of care before they leave our farm. As a grower, we respect the plants & the world they come from. In an effort to minimize our footprint, we utilize as many growing practices that are available to use, such as using biologicals for pesticides & collecting rain for all our water use. We focus on creating an experience for our customers & giving consumers value through the longevity of our plants. With our unique designs, interactive care instructions, & product quality, we capture the interest of the consumer & provide them with a product that will last. Color Orchids is dedicated to delivering a superior product to our customers. Our production team is trained to focus on every detail. We believe customers must have a good experience with their plants. Our goal is to develop the customers' Green thumb by creating a passion for plant care. They expect months of longevity from their purchase & proper watering is the most essential to plant care success. Our Simple Shot glass helps guarantee that success by giving customers the right tools for the job.