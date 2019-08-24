Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Stila
Little White Lies Liquid Eyeshadow
$24.00
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Stila's magically transformative Little White Lies Liquid Eyeshadow begins in a veil of white then transforms into the prettiest of pastels that twinkle and glow.
Featured in 1 story
Ulta Is Having A Huge Sale For 4th Of July
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Le Métier de Beauté
True Colour Eye Shadow In Tamarack
$30.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Dual-intensity Eyeshadow In Sycorax
$29.00
from
NARS
BUY
DETAILS
Ardency Inn
Modster Manuka Honey Enriched Pigments In Rose Gold
$21.00
from
Ardency Inn
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Decay
Electric Pressed Pigment Palette
$49.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
More from Stila
DETAILS
Stila
Waterproof Liquid Liner
£14.50
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
DETAILS
Stila
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
$22.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Stila
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
$22.00
from
Stila
BUY
DETAILS
Stila
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted