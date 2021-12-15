Wet n Wild

Little Twin Stars Makeup Bag

$8.99

At Ulta

Details Twinkle and sparkle with Little Twin Stars! Like diamonds in the sky, the abundance of twinkling confetti in the adorably fun Little Twin Stars Makeup Bag by Wet N Wild is sure to light up your makeup routine wherever it travels. It's the perfect size to carry your all-star essentials. Features Sanrio Style: Shine bright like the star you are with the help of the makeup found within this Little Twin Stars-inspired collection. Kiki and Lala are here to help add just the right about of sparkle and shine to any look, while bringing that classic Sanrio scent and style. Portable Makeup Case: This medium-sized cosmetics bag is the perfect size for when you need to take your makeup on-the-go, whether you're going on a trip or just need to do quick touch ups. Flexible Design: The flexible cotton material makes it easy to fit brushes and palettes of differing sizes. Just fill it up, zip it shut, and you're ready to go. Full-Zip Closure: The smooth-gliding zipper closes the bag in a simple easy motion and keeps your makeup and other cosmetics safe and secure. Benefits Cruelty-Free and Vegan: Wet N Wild makeup and cosmetics are never tested on animals and are always cruelty-free.