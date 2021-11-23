Wet n Wild

Little Twin Stars Full Collection Set

Details Shoot for the stars and add some sparkle to your look with the help of Sanrio's Little Twin Stars, Kiki and Lala in the Wet n Wild Full Collection Set! Includes everything you need to create the perfect look that'll put you on cloud nine! Includes Sanrio Style: Shine bright like the star you are with the help of the makeup found within this Little Twin Stars-inspired collection. Kiki and Lala are here to help add just the right about of sparkle and shine to any look, while bringing that classic Sanrio scent and style. Prime and Set: The included primer and setting spray makes it easy to prep your skin for your makeover, and set it in place once you're finished. A Splash of Color: Blushes, highlighters, and a 15-pan pigment palette makes it easy to create a rainbow of looks in an instant. Sponges, Brushes, and More: All the tools you need are right here, as well as convenient tools and cleansers to keep them clean. Benefits Cruelty-Free and Vegan: Wet n Wild makeup and cosmetics are never tested on animals and are always cruelty-free.