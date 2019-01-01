Nailberry

Little Treasure Nourishing Cuticle Oil

Revitalise and repair with Nailberry's Little Treasure Nourishing Cuticle Oil; a vitamin-rich formula that works to soften, soothe and hydrate dry, rough cuticles. Infused with concentrated Sweet Almond Oil, the nail and cuticle oil replenishes and conditions, whilst providing antioxidant properties to help smoothen and protect the nail plate. Imparts a subtle scent of Lemon essence. Certified vegan. Cruelty free. Free from phthalates including DBP, toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, triphenyl phosphate, alcohol, parabens, animal derivatives and gluten.