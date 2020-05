Areaware

Little Puzzle Thing – Papaya

$15.00 $12.00

little puzzle thing® jigsaws are miniature puzzles that can be completed in twenty minutes or less. Reward your mind with some off-screen time. Each series is a timed edition, printed in limited quantities. Act fast before they get eaten up. glossy art paper over 2mm chipboard more than 70 pieces 8.6" x 8.4" assembled tiny sticker sheet included in each box