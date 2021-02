Areaware

Little Puzzle Thing: Coffee

Coffee cup-shaped puzzle Recommended ages 6+ Approximately 70 pieces Imported, China Style #AREAW30095 A mini puzzle that can be completed in twenty minutes or less. This Areaware puzzle is shaped like a cup of coffee for a playful take on a classic activity that gets you some downtime from your screen.