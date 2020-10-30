Backyard Safari Company

Little Pizza Garden Kit

$13.61

The Backyard Safari Company was founded in 2010 by husband and wife team Clyde & Sherri Hutchison in Covington, Georgia. Sherri remembered being in school in GA and growing things in egg carton gardens She wanted to instill the love of growing from seed in this generation of kids. They created The Backyard Safari Company as a reflection of their love of nature and the coming together of friends and family; sharing a sense of community and realizing what matters most in life. The product lines include the ingredients to create a meal along with kits to create those ingredients. The Hutchinsons want to celebrate life, enjoy every moment and have people discover the adventure in their own backyards.