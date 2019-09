Sanctuary Spa

Little Luxuries Gift

£8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Sanctuary Spa little luxuries gift setRelax, breathe and #LetGoIndulge the senses, revitalise the mind & find yoursanctuary with this beautiful trio of fragrances. This gift contains: Body Wash 75ml, White Lily & Damask Rose Body Wash 75ml, Green Lemon & Orange Blossom Body Wash 75ml