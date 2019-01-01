Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Saf Safu
Little Heart & Hand Earrings
$135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saf Safu
Featured in 1 story
21 Tiny Gifts That Leave A Big Impression
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Young Frankk
Ribbon Earrings
$88.00
from
Young Frankk
BUY
DETAILS
Bagatiba
Double Heart Stud Earrings
$160.00
from
Bagatiba
BUY
DETAILS
Cities In Dust
Daisy Earrings With Stone
$150.00
from
Cities In Dust
BUY
DETAILS
Lab by Laura Busony
Abduction Earrings
$180.00
from
Lab by Laura Busony
BUY
More from Saf Safu
DETAILS
Saf Safu
Forbidden Apple Earrings
$250.00
from
Saf Safu
BUY
DETAILS
Saf Safu
Eden Love Earrings
$234.00
from
Saf Safu
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Revolve
The Carry On Cosmetic Case
$38.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Leigh Miller
Gold Double Drop Earrings
$170.00
$112.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Lele Sadoughi
Broadway Acetate Hoop Earrings
$125.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Thick Hoop Earrings
£7.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Fashion
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its US Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted