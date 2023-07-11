Bissell

Little Green Multi-purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

$123.59 $86.00

Buy Now Review It

EVERY PURCHASE SAVES PETS. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. POWERFUL SUCTION. Remove tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. PORTABLE & VERSATILE DESIGN. Easily clean multiple surfaces throughout the home LARGE TANK CAPACITY. 48 oz. tank means you can clean more between refills. REMOVES STAINS & ODORS. Use Spot & Stain formula with Febreze Freshness to tackle tough stains and odors. MULTI-PURPOSE CLEANING. For use on carpet, stairs, upholstery, area rugs, auto interiors and more. INCLUDES: 3" Tough Stain Tool, HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool, Trial Size 8 oz Spot and Stain with Febreze formula and 1-year limited warranty. Not every pet mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. Use BISSELL® Little Green® portable upholstery and carpet cleaner to spray, scrub and lift away those smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! Little Green® portable deep cleaner is lightweight, so you can use it almost anywhere. And this machine doesn’t just clean up after pets, it helps save them! BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation® and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a BISSELL® product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.