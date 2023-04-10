Bissell

Little Green Multi-purpose Portable Carpet And Upholstery Cleaner

$123.59

Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. Removes Spots & Stains. Lift away messes from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more. Power Rating: 3 Amps, Power Source: Corded Strong Spray & Suction. Remove tough pet stains with strong spray and suction. Large Tank Capacity. 48 oz. tank means you can clean more between refills. Tools & Formula Included. Comes with 3" Tough Stain Tool, HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool and an 8 oz. trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula. Certain trademarks used under license from The Procter & Gamble Company or its affiliates.