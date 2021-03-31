Catbird x Miranda July

Little Butterfly Charm

“Sometimes you have to let go completely before the new thing can come in.” A necklace for taking off, and letting go. To celebrate the release of Miranda July’s new feature film Kajillionaire, we’re rereleasing our Little Butterfly charm (formerly known as the Papillon, but...change! letting go!) — a symbolic nod to the necklace worn by the film's protagonist, played by Evan Rachel Wood. Each Little Butterfly comes with a letter from Miranda and a special ritual card she cooked up. Made to be slipped on a Catbird chain or hoop or bracelet (or one of your own!), these are small charms with big dreams. $10 of every butterfly sale will benefit Transforming Family — an LA-based nonprofit supporting families and children to create supportive and inclusive environments in which gender may be freely expressed and respected. It's an organization very close to the heart of Miranda and her family. Also available in yellow gold.