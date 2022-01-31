Linnea Andersson

Little Blue art print by Linnéa Andersson exclusively for The Poster Club “I am inspired by artists who work very hard in what they believe in. Like Yayoi Kusama and how she can repeat herself over and over again and yet never loses the strength or humour of her art,” says artist Linnéa Andersson who is based in Göteborg in Sweden. And you may know her from her collaboration with the Scandinavian fashion and homeware brand Arket. After some time experimenting with different forms and motifs, the leafy figures that Linnéa Andersson is known for today started to take shape. The motif of the leaf took special meaning for the artist. She describes the leaf as something that takes up space and covers all surfaces. “It is silent but has a lot to say. Just like me.” Linnéa Andersson describes her artworks as minimalistic, focused and loud, and sees the creating process as meditative investigation: An investigation into what is even possible to create. Printed on 265 g natural art paper with a matt, uncoated finish and lightly textured surface, that ensures a rich and vibrant display of colours. Printed in Denmark. Giclée is a printing technique used to attain intense, saturated colours as well as a greater variety of depth and nuances. Combined with the premium art paper, it guarantees archival conservation of colours for the highest possible age resistance. Carefully wrapped in silk paper and packed in a protective cardboard tube. This art print comes with a white border around the motif. The sizes displayed, indicates the actual size of the art print including the white border. 50 x 70cm. Fits standard sized frames. The frame is not included.