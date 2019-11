Estée Lauder

Little Black Liner

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Estée Lauder

Give eyes the edge. Design the eye look you want with a dual-ended liquid eye liner you can wear 3 ways: Ultra-fine: Slim tip defines eyes with glide-on precision. Thin: Use the flat wedge tip to create a classic line. Thick: Turn the flat wedge tip on its side for thick, full-on drama. Take your look from subtle daytime elegance to amped-up evening glamour, all with one must-have liner. Waterproof, smudge-proof and flake-proof formula.