Little Bird

Little Bird White Rainbow Happy Graphic T-shirt

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Next

Read More This fun adult tee from Little Bird by Jools Oliver is made from supersoft cotton. With bright contrast binding to neck and rainbow 'happy' slogan on the front. An easy to wear staple with a matching kids version ... This fun adult tee from Little Bird by Jools Oliver is made from supersoft cotton. With bright contrast binding to neck and rainbow 'happy' slogan on the front. An easy to wear staple with a matching kids version available. 100% Cotton.