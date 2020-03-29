Wahl

Lithium Ion All-in-one Hair Trimmer

$49.99 $31.99

Buy Now Review It

At Kohl's

From shaving to detailing, this Wahl All-in-One trimmer offers excellent precision and performance. PRODUCT FEATURES All-in-one grooming kit with self-sharpening precision trimmer Trimmer, detail, shaver and clipper heads offer versatility Guides and combs perfectly trim beards and mustaches 6-position Beard Guide for convenient multi-length selection Stainless steel blades quickly cut through fine/coarse hair 1-minute Quick Charge provides up to 3 minutes of run time WHAT'S INCLUDED Trimmer Trimmer T-blade Trimmer head Dual foil shaver 7 guide combs: 6-position guide, 3 stubble guides, 3 touch-up guides Charger Cleaning brush Beard comb Blade oil Storage case PRODUCT DETAILS 6"H x 1.5"W x 1"D Weight: 0.95 lbs. Steel, plastic Battery life: up to 3.5 hrs. Manufacturer's 5-year limited warranty For warranty information please click here Model no. 09888-600