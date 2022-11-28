Lite-Brite

$52.00

Escape to the Upside Down with this Stranger Things-Themed light-up peg board from Lite Brite. LED bulbs illuminate the screen – add pegs using the 12 Stranger Things-themed design templates included. Features - Stranger Things-Themed Lite Brite - 12 Design templated - 650 Colorful HD pegs - Special edition packaging Content + Care - Requires 3 AA batteries - not included - 97% Plastic, 3% electronics - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 8”l x 10.25”w x 1.5”h - Weight: 1.5 lbs