Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Vagabond
Lissie
£80.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Vagabond
New group Lissie is a true style treat. These beige pumps have a beautifully sculptured heel, slender last and square toe shape. Crafted from beige textile. SEE ALL LISSIE
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS
Praise High Heels
$63.83
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Nicholas Kirkwood
Suede Sling-back Pumps
$691.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
DETAILS
Sesto Meucci
Ramie Napa Bow Pump, Ecru
$225.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Stecy
$80.00
from
Piperlime
BUY
More from Vagabond
DETAILS
Vagabond
Kenova Loafer
$130.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Vagabond
Grace Chelsea Bootie
$129.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Vagabond
Shoemakers Erin Slide Sandal
C$136.88
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Vagabond
Shoemakers Erin Slide Sandal
$99.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Heels
DETAILS
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Jenn Ardor
Kitten Heel D'orsay Dancing Shoes
$39.99
$27.19
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted