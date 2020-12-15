Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Aquis
Lisse Luxe Hair Towel
£30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Lisse Luxe hair towel
More from Aquis
Aquis
Lisse Luxe Hair Turban
$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Aquis
Waffle Luxe Hair Turban - Moody Grey
$40.00
$30.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Aquis
Rapid Dry Hair Turban
$30.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
Aquis
Hair Towel Lisse Luxe Desert Rose
£30.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted