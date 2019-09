AAKS

Our new Lisi Bucket bag is skilfully made and decorated with a colourful dot pattern. Crafted in Ghana from raffia, this bucket shape features a cross-body strap. Size: H 17cm x W 16cm Woven Raffia and 100% leather detailing 100% Linen Lining One inner pocket Drawstring Closure Adjustable Strap Strap drop: 100 cm Handcrafted in Ghana