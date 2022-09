Hush

Lisa Midi Dress

£129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hush

In a dream world, our wardrobes would be filled with beautiful, easy-to-wear prints. Taking us one step closer to our goal is our Lisa midi dress. We've covered it in delicate florals – the kind you'd spot in country meadows – from top to bottom: that includes the fabric-covered buttons and self-tie belt at the waist, too.