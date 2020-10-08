Lira

Lira Terrazzo Coffee Tables

$2483.00 $1986.40

About This fresh and colorful coffee tables are ideal for outdoors although they combine perfectly with modern and fresh interiors as well. Their Terrazzo top is a mixture of colored cement and marble stones. There are two versions of Terrazzo that can be used for the top (dark green and white). The structure is made of powder-coated metal which resists humidity and corrosive environments. We are Comité de Proyectos, an interior and furniture design studio from Mexico City. We produce contemporary Mexican pieces with local craftsmanship, each one of them is monitored in detail from someone of our design team to ensure the highest quality. We love what we do, you'll love it too. Customization Options Costumers can choose from these combinations: -big coffee table: dark green w/ white terrazzo top -big coffee table: light green w/ dark green terrazzo top -small coffee table: dark green w/ white terrazzo top -small coffe table: light green w/ dark green terrazzo top