Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Olive & June Nail Polish – Lawn Games

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights A grassy pastel green that's here for fun. 7-Free, long-lasting polish for salon-quality nails at home Round brush perfectly fans over nails for easy and exact application Fully opaque coverage in 2 - 3 coats Use with the Olive & June top coat to make your mani last for days and days Vegan and cruelty-free Born in the coolest nail salon in Los Angeles Made in Korea For your best painting, apply with The Poppy, our patented painting tool Specifications Capacity (Volume): .46 fl oz (US) Color Finish: Gloss Color Palette: Bright Tones Beauty Purpose: Nail Care Street Date: April 2, 2022 TCIN: 83498704 UPC: 818957025423 Item Number (DPCI): 052-18-4918 Origin: Imported Description This Olive & June 7-free, long-lasting nail polish makes salon-quality results at home a possibility. Lawn Games in a grassy pastel green. Applies smoothly and streak-free. Always cruelty-free and vegan. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.