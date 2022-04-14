United States
Rosantica
Liquirizia Feather-embellished Satin Shoulder Bag
£520.00
At Net-A-Porter
Editors’ Notes Rosantica's 'Liquirizia' shoulder bag will be a fun addition to your accessories collection. Handmade in Italy from soft satin, it's embellished with plumes of tonal feathers and has a logo charm at the removable strap. Size & Fit This item’s measurements are: Max. Strap Length: 110cm / 43.3in Height: 19cm / 7.5in Width: 18cm / 7.1in Details & Care Sky-blue satin and feathers (Turkey) Hinge fastening at top Comes with dust bag Made in Italy