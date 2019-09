MAC Cosmetics

Liquidlast Liner

C$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A liner that combines long-lasting wear with a non-smudge, non-flake precision line. What it does: This rich liquid eye liner combines long-lasting wear with a non-smudge, non-flake precision line. The long-wearing, transfer-resistant, and waterproof formula glides on effortlessly and is applied with its own brush to draw a perfectly defined line.What else you need to know: This liner is ophthalmologist tested.