MAC Cosmetics

Liquidlast 24-hour Waterproof Liner

$22.00 $13.97

Details & Care What it is: A rich black liquid eye liner that combines long-lasting wear with a precision line. What it does: It goes on effortlessly and can be applied with its own brush to draw a sharply defined line. The long-wearing formula is transfer-resistant and waterproof. How to use: Use the applicator or a 210S Brush (sold separately) and apply to your lash lines with an upward flick at the outer corners for lift. Pro tips: If you make a mistake, use some Cleanse Off Oil on a clean 266S Brush (both sold separately) to correct or sharpen your lines. 0.08 oz. Ophthalmologist tested Item #5009120 Ingredients Isododecane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Dimethicone, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Sorbitan Tristearate, Silica, Propylene Carbonate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tin Oxide, Caprylyl Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Phytosteryl Isostearate, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Glycerides, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Phenoxyethanol, [+/- Mica, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491), Iron Oxides (Ci 77492), Iron Oxides (Ci 77499), Bismuth Oxychloride (Ci 77163), Blue 1 Lake (Ci 42090), Carmine (Ci 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (Ci 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (Ci 77288), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (Ci 77510), Ferric Ferrocyanide (Ci 77510), Manganese Violet (Ci 77742), Ultramarines (Ci 77007), Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140)]. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging