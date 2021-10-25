Solgar

Liquid Vitamin D3 2500 Iu (62.5 Mcg)

£13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Bottling their bestselling vitamin D3 complex in an easy-to-take liquid form, this citrus-flavoured blend bolsters your body’s immune system and helps to maintain healthy bones. Chasing the sun(shine vitamin)? You’ve come to the right place. This premium, high strength formula pays homage to the vitamin that your skin produces when exposed to sunlight in its most easily absorbed form - D3. With many benefits to its name, vitamin D3 helps to support your optimal wellbeing: encouraging normal calcium absorption (a must for healthy bones and teeth!); maintaining normal muscle function and supporting your immune system. What's more, this orange-flavoured liquid is ideal for those that have difficulty swallowing tablets but don’t want to skimp on their vitamin D3 intake.