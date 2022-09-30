NYX Professional Makeup

Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick

$7.00 $4.27

At Walgreens

This super-pigmented lipstick goes on opaque and dries to a matte finish Doll up your lips in plush and vibrant color. Our Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick glides on and sets into a striking matte finish. Now available in 12 more velvety-soft shades, this waterproof lippie creates a positively polished look with every swipe. Made in China 1-844-335-3510 Apply to the lips from the center outward for a flawless pout. Wipe it all away in a snap with our Be Gone! Lip Color Remover. ©NYX Professional Makeup, Los Angeles