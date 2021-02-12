TLB Beauty

Liquid Matte Lipstick

The Lip Bar’s liquid matte lipsticks are like absolutely nothing you’ve ever worn before! First off, they go on silky smooth similar to a gloss before drying down fully matte — but get this, they won’t dry your lips out. The comfortable formula is not even the best part! These fierce shades can last between 8-12 hours at a time leaving bold pigments on your lips all day. The comfortable lipstick won’t rub off and even survive a good night’s sleep. You’ll wake up still flawless. So, get ready to strut your stuff and turn some heads, Babe. The Lip Bar is Black-Owned, Female-Led, Inclusive, Vegan and Cruelty Free.