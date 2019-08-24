Our matte all-day liquid lipstick is coffee-proof, kiss-proof, and of course, cruelty-free. We keep out the bad stuff (parabens and other ick-inducing ingredients) so you can focus on the good stuff. Never sticky or gloppy, Scandals' intensely pigmented formula feels smooth and light on the lip.
***[Model] wears Liquid Lipstick in “Scandals” and Glitter in "Blackout" / "Aura"**
Made in the USA.
Ingredients: Isododecane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Beeswax, Octyldodecanol, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Flavor/Aroma, SD Alcohol 40B, Propylene Carbonate, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexylene Glycol, Red 28 Lake (CI45410), Manganese Violet (CI77742), Tin Oxide (CI77861)