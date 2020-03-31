Thrive Causemetics

Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Thrive Causemetics

HOW IT WORKS Our award-winning, best-selling mascara transforms every lash with stay-all-day dramatic length, definition and curl to instantly create the look of lash extensions without the glue! Now available in Brown Black due to popular demand! Our revolutionary high-performance formula is powered by Flake-Free Tubing Technology™ for voluminous, show-stopping lashes that won’t clump, flake or smudge while Orchid Stem Cell Complex™ helps encourage longer, healthier-looking lashes over time. Winner of the Prevention Beauty Awards for 2019 for Best Mascara. Over 216,000 5-star reviews on Ipsy as of December 2019! NET WT. 0.38 oz HOW TO USE For maximum volume, start with the wand at the base of your lashes and slowly sweep through from root to tip to define + lengthen every lash. How to remove Use our skin-loving Bright Balance 3-in-1 Cleanser or simply rinse off our mascara with warm water and a washcloth using a gentle downward-sweeping motion. Our unique tubing formula will rinse off each lash, leaving no mascara streaks behind or black stains on your towels! You can also use your favorite cleanser or makeup remover.