Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Thrive Causemetics
Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Thrive Causemetics
Instantly create the look of lash extensions with this award-winning, best-selling mascara powered by technology that won't clump, flake or smudge!
Need a few alternatives?
Benefit Cosmetics
Roller Lash Curling Mascara
C$33.00
from
Benefit Cosmetics
BUY
Benefit Cosmetics
Roller Lash Curling Mascara
$25.00
from
Benefit Cosmetics
BUY
promoted
Clinique
High Impact Mascara
$19.50
$9.75
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Honest Beauty
Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
C$22.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Thrive Causemetics
Thrive Causemetics
Instant Brow Fix Semi-permanent Eyebrow Gel
$24.00
from
Thrive Causemetics
BUY
Thrive Causemetics
Instant Brow Fix Semi-permanent Eyebrow Gel™
$24.00
from
Thrive Causemetics
BUY
Thrive Causemetics
Thrive Causemetics Long Wearing + Plumping Lip Liner
$20.00
from
Thrive Causemetics
BUY
Thrive Causemetics
Cosmo Power Multi-dimensional Strobing Blush™
$34.00
from
Thrive Causemetics
BUY
More from Makeup
Crop Natural
Bio Metal Liquid Eyeshadow
C$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Aether Beauty
Crystal Grid Gemstone Eyeshadow Palette
C$77.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Simple
Simple Micellar Cleansing Water, Kind To Skin, 200 Ml
£4.00
from
Amazon
BUY
LA Girl USA
L.a. Girl Beauty Brick Eyeshadow Collection Nude
£7.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted