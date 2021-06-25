Liquid IV

MULTIPLY YOUR HYDRATION Hydration Multiplier, our great tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mix, is powered by CTT to deliver hydration to your bloodstream faster and more efficiently than water alone. Equal parts exotic and refreshing in taste, enjoy our acai berry powder mix with notes of honey and grape flavors. CTT Effect Our Hydration Multiplier utilizes Cellular Transport Technology, designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key nutrients into the bloodstream. One stick of Hydration Multiplier in 16oz of water can provide the same amount of hydration as drinking 2-3 bottles of water and contains 3x the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks with 5 essential vitamins. NO ARTIFICIAL INGREDIENTS Made with clean, premium ingredients, this Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix contains 5 essential vitamins including Vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12 and Vitamin C. In addition, our Non-GMO drink mixes are gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free. CONVENIENCE Single serving, travel-friendly packets are easy to enjoy on-the-go. Pour one easy-to-open packet into 16oz of water, mix or shake, and hydrate. LIQUID I.V. GUARANTEE Returns are not permitted on the marketplace for this product category, however if for any reason you are not satisfied, please message our store through the marketplace messaging interface and we will refund your purchase.