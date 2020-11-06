Alpha-H

Liquid Gold Rose Perfect & Plump Lip Balm

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alpha-H

Elevate your lip care with our limited edition Liquid Gold Rose Perfect and Plump. A decadent lip balm specially formulated to enhance volume for truly luscious lips. Infused with Rose and 24K Gold, this luxe lip balm protects and perfects lips. Formulated with potent antioxidants, moisture-boosters and a signature plumping ingredient, Liquid Gold Rose Perfect and Plump leave lips supple and smooth.