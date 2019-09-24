FARSÁLI

Achieve the look of “glassy skin” with Liquid Glass, a hybrid make-skin serum that promises to deliver long-lasting dewy skin in one single step. Inspired by the Korean skincare trend of “glass skin”, this unique formula combines the usual 10 steps of this routine and packs them into one powerful bottle that hydrates, radiates and gives you translucent, crystal-like skin. The serum’s formula contains two key ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid: Revitalizes and replenishes the skin’s outer layers with moisture, and helps plump the skin, improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. AcquaCell: Is a natural complex that combines watermelon rind extract, lentil fruit extract and apple extract to give you long-lasting hydration and plump skin.